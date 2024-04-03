Mansehra Police crack down on drug trafficking under new DPO

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiqullah Gandapur, the Mansehra Police Wednesday have launched a decisive crackdown on drug dealers in the district.

Despite initially giving them a 10-day ultimatum, several major narcotics traffickers were apprehended within just 5 days of Gandapur taking charge.

A total of 48 cases have been registered which is a significant blow to drug trafficking in the region. Substantial amounts of illicit substances have been seized, including 66.561 kilograms of Hashish, 3.364 kilograms of Ice and nearly 1 kilogram of heroin.

DPO Shafiqullah Gandapur has made it clear that making Mansehra a crime-free and drug-free district is their top priority. Assurances have been given that all necessary measures will be taken to achieve this goal. Specialized teams have been formed to tackle drug trafficking head-on, and they will conduct regular operations against drug dealers following thorough investigations.

In a message to the community, DPO Gandapur emphasized the importance of every member accepting their responsibility in creating a safe and crime-free environment in Mansehra.