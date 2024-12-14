Open Menu

Mansehra Police Crackdown Drug Dealer Arrested After Shootout, Constable Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Mansehra police continued a vigorous crackdown on criminal elements, with a major operation leading to the arrest of a drug dealer following an intense shootout.

According to police sources, in line with DPO Shafiullah Gandapur's vision of making Mansehra a drug-free district, the City Police, under the supervision of SP City Resham Jahangir, intensified operations against drug dealers. During these operations, police arrested a drug dealer Daniyal, who revealed the location of a major drug den in the Bat Daryan area, within the jurisdiction of the Lari Adda police station.

Based on this information, a joint raid was conducted at the identified location by the Lari Adda police and the Quick Response Force (QRF). During the raid, drug dealer Saif-ur-Rehman, son of Imran, a resident of Palas Kohistan currently residing in Bat Daryan, along with two unidentified accomplices, opened indiscriminate fire on the police party.

As a result of the firing, Constable Mushtaq sustained serious injuries. Meanwhile, the two unidentified accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire. However, Saif-ur-Rehman was accidentally hit by bullets fired by his own accomplices. The police arrested him in an injured state and recovered weapons from his possession.

Both the injured constable and the drug dealer were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Following the incident, police launched a search operation and established checkpoints in the area to track down Saif-ur-Rehman's accomplices.

