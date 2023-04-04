Mansehra police drive against underage drivers, motorcyclists continues

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Mansehra police Tuesday continued the drive against underage drivers, wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet, pressure horn, tinted glass and overloading.

On the directives of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region traffic police Mansehra has started a massive campaign, seized several motorcycles and issued a challan to underage, wrong driving, without a helmet and one wheeling motorcyclist for one week, pressure horn, tinted glass and overloading, traffic police also registered cases under 279 PPC.

While talking to the media Traffic police in-charge Rafaqat Khan said that this is the responsibility of traffic police officers to stop one wheeling from society and save the lives of youth, he also urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of this adventure.

He further said that to control traffic violations traffic police imposed a ban on the provision of petrol without a helmet to motorcyclists which have a positive impact on the ratio of daily road accidents in district Mansehra.