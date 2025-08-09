Mansehra Police Foil Attempt To Sell Dead Buffalo, Arrest Four
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Garhi Habibullah Police foiled an attempt to sell meat from a dead buffalo and arrested four suspects in a swift operation.
Police said they received information about a dead buffalo being sold at a butcher’s shop within their jurisdiction.
Acting promptly, Additional SHO Garhi Habibullah Ajmal Khan, along with a police team, reached the spot and found a Suzuki vehicle carrying the carcass, allegedly brought for slaughter.
The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Nuzakat son of Hameedullah, butcher, resident of Babar Colony; Ajmal Khan son of Feroz Khan, resident of Shangla; Waqas Ahmad son of Suleman, resident of Damkacha and Azam, resident of Besian.
According to preliminary investigation, the buffalo had been brought from Besian by Azam, with plans to slaughter it and sell the meat. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.
