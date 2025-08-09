Open Menu

Mansehra Police Foil Attempt To Sell Dead Buffalo, Arrest Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Mansehra police foil attempt to sell dead buffalo, arrest four

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Garhi Habibullah Police foiled an attempt to sell meat from a dead buffalo and arrested four suspects in a swift operation.

Police said they received information about a dead buffalo being sold at a butcher’s shop within their jurisdiction.

Acting promptly, Additional SHO Garhi Habibullah Ajmal Khan, along with a police team, reached the spot and found a Suzuki vehicle carrying the carcass, allegedly brought for slaughter.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Nuzakat son of Hameedullah, butcher, resident of Babar Colony; Ajmal Khan son of Feroz Khan, resident of Shangla; Waqas Ahmad son of Suleman, resident of Damkacha and Azam, resident of Besian.

According to preliminary investigation, the buffalo had been brought from Besian by Azam, with plans to slaughter it and sell the meat. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.

Recent Stories

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

8 minutes ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

53 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

53 minutes ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

4 hours ago
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World ..

UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

12 hours ago
 Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepen ..

Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli ..

UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

13 hours ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan