Mansehra Police launch revolutionary welfare drive with MoUs for free education, healthcare support

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a landmark development aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel and their families, Mansehra Police has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with over 60 private schools and three major hospitals.

This initiative, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur under the special directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, marks a significant step forward in supporting the children and families of police martyrs, as well as serving and retired officers.

At a special ceremony held at the DPO Office Mansehra, agreements were formalized with private educational institutions working under the Private Education Network (PEN) and three leading healthcare facilities. These agreements will provide far-reaching benefits to police families, particularly in the critical areas of education and health.

Under the education MoUs, children of police martyrs will receive full scholarships for their education at the partnered schools. In addition, children of serving and retired police personnel will be granted a 50 percent discount on admission fees and a 40 percent concession on monthly tuition.

A comprehensive list of participating schools will be distributed among police personnel and their families to ensure that all eligible members can take advantage of the initiative.

Healthcare benefits have also been secured through agreements with Mansehra Medical Complex, Ahsan Surgical Center, and Jamal Hospital Faisal Plaza.

The Mansehra Medical Complex will provide discounted rates for lab tests, ward charges, and surgical procedures.

Ahsan Surgical Center will offer completely free outpatient department (OPD) services, along with significant reductions in charges for labs, ward stays, and operations. Similarly, Jamal Hospital Faisal Plaza has agreed to offer major discounts on OPD, lab tests, ward admissions, and surgeries for police officers and their families.

Speaking during the ceremony, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur emphasized that the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are a source of pride, and the best tribute to their sacrifices is ensuring the well-being of their families.

He stated that these MoUs were designed to provide essential support in two fundamental sectors education and healthcare so that police families could thrive without the burden of financial constraints.

DPO Gandapur also disclosed that similar agreements were under consideration to extend such welfare measures to other important areas of daily life.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by police personnel and their families, who expressed sincere gratitude to the IGP, DIG, and DPO Mansehra. They expressed hope that such compassionate and practical welfare programs would continue to grow and benefit the police community in the future.