Mansehra police lodged FIR against lady who misbehaved with police on Hazara Express way

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :On the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Aurangzeb City Police Station Manshera lodged a proper First Investigation Report (FIR) against a lady who threatened, misbehaved and interfered with the lawful duty of Police officials on Express Way.

This was revealed in the press statement of Hazara division police. The statement clarified that these police officials were employed on a contract for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and doing their lawful duty.

They showed extreme restraint composure and calm despite being insulted.

It was also elucidated that no police official has been suspended; nor any case registered against any police official.

It was further explained that no one is above the law and in this case, too, the law will take its due course.

In the incident who's video gone viral on social media which was recorded one of the CPEC security personals when the lady used derogatory language and threatened security officials.