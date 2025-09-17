Mansehra Police nab child assault suspect and notorious drug dealer

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Mansehra police have intensified their crackdown on crime under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, arresting a suspect in a child assault case and a notorious drug dealer in separate operations.

According to police, SHO Sadar Police Station Aamir Malik, during a successful raid in the Shehlia area, arrested Mohsin, son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Shehlia Baldheri, for his alleged involvement in the assault of a 5-year-old child. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

In another operation, police apprehended Ghulam Nabi Shah, a resident of Rehar, and recovered 1.

968 kilograms of hashish from his possession. The accused has been booked under the Narcotics Act, and investigations have been launched.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur said that a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against such elements to eradicate social evils and ensure a safe environment for citizens.

He added that individuals involved in heinous crimes like child abuse and drug trafficking are enemies of society, and strict action against them will continue without discrimination.