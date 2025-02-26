- Home
Mansehra Police Nab Gang For Extorting Over 600,000 Using Inappropriate Video; Cash And Weapon Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:27 PM
In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the Mansehra Police have arrested a gang involved in blackmailing and extorting over 600,000 rupees from a citizen at gunpoint
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the Mansehra Police have arrested a gang involved in blackmailing and extorting over 600,000 rupees from a citizen at gunpoint.
The operation, led by SHO Balakot Faisal Khalil under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, resulted in the recovery of the extorted cash and the weapon used in the crime.
The incident came to light when a resident of Malkan Buttle filed a complaint with the police, alleging that three individuals had forcibly recorded an inappropriate video of him at gunpoint and later used it to blackmail him, extorting 643,000. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and successfully apprehended the suspects.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Malik Shah Zeb, son of Aurangzeb, resident of Jabba; Fahad Khan, son of Nazeer Khan, resident of Shohal Maidan; and a woman, daughter of Muhammad Mansha, resident of Hafizabad.
During the operation, the police recovered the entire extorted amount of 643,000 rupees and the pistol used in the crime.
DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur commended the police team for their swift and effective action, stating that the Mansehra Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens. He emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in blackmailing, extortion, and other illegal activities.
“This successful operation reflects our resolve to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. We will continue to take indiscriminate action against criminal elements to maintain law and order in the region,” said DPO Gandapur.
The arrest has been hailed as a major victory for the Mansehra Police, who have been actively working to curb criminal activities in the area. The police have urged citizens to report any such incidents promptly, assuring them of swift action and justice.
