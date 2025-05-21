Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder case after swift operation

In a swift and decisive action, Mansehra Police arrested a man accused of shooting his wife in a case of domestic violence

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a swift and decisive action, Mansehra Police arrested a man accused of shooting his wife in a case of domestic violence.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Balakot Police Station and involved the suspect Banaras, son of Sher Zaman, a resident of Ismailabad.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as daughter of Bostan and wife of Banaras, was allegedly killed by her husband following a domestic dispute.

The accused opened fire on his wife, resulting in her tragic death at the scene.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, took immediate notice of the incident and ordered the swift arrest of the accused. Responding promptly, a police team led by SHO Balakot Police Station Fahad Shah, under the supervision of SP Balakot Jahanzeb Khan and DSP Sadaqat Nisar, launched a targeted operation.

The police team successfully apprehended the suspect and recovered the murder weapon. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

DPO Gandapur strongly condemned the crime and reiterated the police department’s firm stance against violence towards women. “Domestic violence and crimes of this nature will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said. “Mansehra Police is committed to ensuring justice and using all available resources to bring perpetrators of such heinous acts to book.”

The arrest has been widely praised as an example of effective policing and swift justice in the face of growing concerns about gender-based violence in the region.