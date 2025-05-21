Open Menu

Mansehra Police Nab Husband In Wife’s Murder Case After Swift Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 09:43 PM

Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder case after swift operation

In a swift and decisive action, Mansehra Police arrested a man accused of shooting his wife in a case of domestic violence

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a swift and decisive action, Mansehra Police arrested a man accused of shooting his wife in a case of domestic violence.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Balakot Police Station and involved the suspect Banaras, son of Sher Zaman, a resident of Ismailabad.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as daughter of Bostan and wife of Banaras, was allegedly killed by her husband following a domestic dispute.

The accused opened fire on his wife, resulting in her tragic death at the scene.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, took immediate notice of the incident and ordered the swift arrest of the accused. Responding promptly, a police team led by SHO Balakot Police Station Fahad Shah, under the supervision of SP Balakot Jahanzeb Khan and DSP Sadaqat Nisar, launched a targeted operation.

The police team successfully apprehended the suspect and recovered the murder weapon. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

DPO Gandapur strongly condemned the crime and reiterated the police department’s firm stance against violence towards women. “Domestic violence and crimes of this nature will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said. “Mansehra Police is committed to ensuring justice and using all available resources to bring perpetrators of such heinous acts to book.”

The arrest has been widely praised as an example of effective policing and swift justice in the face of growing concerns about gender-based violence in the region.

Recent Stories

Social media addiction threatens traditional Sport ..

Social media addiction threatens traditional Sports in KP

52 seconds ago
 Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum V ..

Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum Valley Pakistan” initiative

54 seconds ago
 Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expect ..

Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected in Lahore

55 seconds ago
 Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize ..

Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize adaptive social protection

44 minutes ago
 Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder cas ..

Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder case after swift operation

56 seconds ago
 CPO conducts Open Courts to deliver swift justice ..

CPO conducts Open Courts to deliver swift justice to citizens

58 seconds ago
2 dacoits injured, 2 escape after police encounter

2 dacoits injured, 2 escape after police encounter

3 minutes ago
 PHA decorating city parks, green belts with colour ..

PHA decorating city parks, green belts with colourful flowers

3 minutes ago
 India acted cowardly in Khuzdar: Aleem Khan

India acted cowardly in Khuzdar: Aleem Khan

3 minutes ago
 Kohat to get greener with fruit tree plantation dr ..

Kohat to get greener with fruit tree plantation drive

3 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah assures tr ..

3 minutes ago
 International Tea Day observed on 21 May

International Tea Day observed on 21 May

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan