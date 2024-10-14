Mansehra police organizes Khuli Kutchery in Lubar Kot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Following the directives of DPO Mansehra Shafeeullah Gondal, SP City Arshad Khan organized a Khuli Kutchery in the jurisdiction of Lari Adda Police Station, Lubar Kot, to directly address public issues.

The purpose of the open court is to bridge the gap between the police and the community, fostering a sense of ownership among residents that the police are there for them.

SP City Arshad Khan while addressing the Khuli Kutchery said that a lists of patrons for habitual drug offenders are being compiled, and legal action will be initiated against these guarantors to ensure that offenders receive the maximum penalties.

Residents are encouraged to approach District Reconciliation Committees (DRC) for resolving domestic issues, land disputes, and property conflicts.

He said that to help eliminate crime and establish peace, the community is urged to support the police.

During the open court, SP City Arshad Khan also marked the applications from complainants for legal action to be taken by the relevant SHOs and police stations.

The open court aims to enhance public access to senior police officers, raise awareness about community issues, reduce crime, and secure public cooperation for maintaining peace in the district. (SP City Arshad Khan)

Local elders, public representatives, and citizens from various fileds praised SP City Arshad Khan for the initiative, affirming that the residents of Lubar Kot will fully cooperate with Mansehra Police to combat social crimes.