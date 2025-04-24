Mansehra Police recover stolen Suzuki Mehran, arrest suspect

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In a swift and efficient operation, the Balakot Police on Thursday have successfully recovered a Suzuki Mehran car that was stolen from the jurisdiction of Balakot Police Station and also arrested the suspect involved in the theft.

According to reports, on April 20, 2025, a resident of Balakot reported to the police that his Suzuki Mehran, which had been parked outside his house, was stolen by an unknown individual or group. Upon receiving the complaint, the Balakot Police immediately began investigating the incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, took quick notice of the case and instructed police authorities to act promptly in arresting the culprits.

Following his orders, SP Balakot Jehanzaib Khan and DSP Balakot Sadaqat Nisar supervised the operation. SHO Fahad Shah, along with his team, utilized modern technological resources to trace and recover the stolen vehicle.

The diligent efforts of the police led to the successful recovery of the vehicle and the arrest of the suspect, identified as Imad Khan, son of Sabir Hussain, a resident of Manur Kaghan, currently residing in Mari. The police are continuing their investigation to determine if there were any accomplices or additional individuals involved in the crime.