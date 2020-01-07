Mansehra Police recovers liquor

The City Police Tuesday arrested a smuggler and seized a huge quantity of liquor from his possession near District Bar Club Mansehra

According to the police sources, during the initial investigation, the suspect disclosed that he was selling the liquor owned by lawyer Nayyer to other people.

Police also registered an FIR against the lawyer.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sadiq Baluch told media that nobody was above the law and the police would arrest any person found involved in drug peddling or liquor smuggling.

The City police recovered 240 bottle liquor and an FIR has also lodged against both of them. The main accused was identified as Nizam son of Allah Khan.