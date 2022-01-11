Mansehra police registered 6614 cases during 2021

Mansehra police had been recovered 800 kg hashish, 10 kg heroin during, 5 kg Ice and 655 bottles of liquor during the year of 2021, yearly police performance report said

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Mansehra police had been recovered 800 kg hashish, 10 kg heroin during, 5 kg Ice and 655 bottles of liquor during the year of 2021, yearly police performance report said.

As per report, police also arrested 655 people involved in drugs paddling and registered 650 cases under the drugs act. Mansehra police recovered 2000 pistols, 100 Kalashnikovs, 500 shotguns, 150 rifles, 50000 rounds of various calibers and registered 1317 cases under the arms and ammunition act.

Mansehra Police also registered 6614 cases in all police stations of the districts where 60 cases were registered against land grabbers, arrested 14 gangs and 185 people, 130 cases were registered on frauds.

During the year 2021, Mansehra police also recovered various theft items valued at 37357800 rupees, 20 vehicles, and 16 motorcycles.

Police also arrested 200 fugitives involved in killing and terrorism, 250 cases were registered under aerial firing during marriages and other ceremonies while 70 cases were registered under the tenant act.