Mansehra police rescues stranded tourists amid harsh snowfall

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) In challenging weather conditions and intense snowfall, the Mansehra Police Friday continued to show their commitment to serving both tourists and local residents, during heavy snowfall at the popular tourist destination of Gati Das, a group of tourists from Peshawar found themselves stranded, unable to move forward due to the severe weather condition.

In response, a team of Mansehra Police officers acted swiftly to rescue the tourists, relocated them to a safe spot, and later freed their immobilized vehicle. This allowed the tourists to proceed with their journey without further difficulties.

The rescued tourists expressed deep gratitude for the timely assistance and professionalism shown by the Mansehra Police, praising both the officers and the personnel involved in the operation for their dedication and exemplary service.