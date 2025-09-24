Mansehra police restructuring, 8 SHOs appointed in multiple stations

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A series of transfers and postings have been made in Mansehra Police as part of routine administrative changes as eight SHOs were appointed on multiple stations of the district.

According to the official notification, Inspector Malik Asif Khan has been appointed as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kaghan Police Station, while Inspector Ishtiaq has been posted as SHO of Darband Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Israr Hussain Shah, previously serving as SHO Naran, has now been transferred and appointed as SHO Balakot.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector Raja Sajid, who was serving as SHO Kaghan, has been posted as SHO Naran.

In other appointments, Sub-Inspector Samsam-ul-Salam has been assigned as SHO of Lassan Nawab Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Malik Aamir, who earlier served as SHO Sadar Police Station, has now been transferred to Garhi Habibullah as SHO, whereas Sub-Inspector Liaqat Shah has been moved from Garhi Habibullah to Sadar Police Station as SHO.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Sardar Waheed has been posted as SHO of Nawazabad Police Station. The reshuffle, according to police officials, is aimed at ensuring effective policing and maintaining law and order across the district.