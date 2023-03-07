UrduPoint.com

Mansehra Road Rehabilitation Underway: NHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken notice of the poor condition of the Mansehra road, Abbottabad, and has awarded two contracts for its rehabilitation.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, an official of NHA stated that the conditions of the road were not up to the standards set by the NHA however, the authority has taken swift action and has mobilized contractors to begin work on the road.

He said, "The rehabilitation work will be done in accordance with the standards and the road users will soon be able to see a noticeable change on the road once the work is complete." "The NHA always strives to provide safe and efficient road networks to the citizen, said the official.

"The rehabilitation work on Abbottabad Mansehra road is another step in this direction," he added.

He informed that NHA has also floated tenders for rehabilitation of the Peshawar to Noshera N-5 road.

He stated, "Some patches of the road are in the worst condition which was causing inconvenience to the motorists." The official further said, "The tender for the rehabilitation work has been floated and the NHA is currently in the process of issuing the bid acceptance. He said that the N-5 road is a vital link between Peshawar and Noshera, and the poor condition of the road has caused significant problems for motorists." He said, "The work is expected to begin soon, and the NHA the road will be restored to its original condition as per the standards set by the authority." He retreated that NHA has always been committed to providing safe and efficient road networks to the citizens of Pakistan.

Pakistan Peshawar Poor Abbottabad Road Mansehra NHA

