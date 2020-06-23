Mansehra to Tha Kot CPEC Highway road to be open for traffic soon: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has said that Mansehra to Tha Kot China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Highway Road would be opened for normal traffic soon and about five percent of the remaining work is being expedited

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has said that Mansehra to Tha Kot China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Highway Road would be opened for normal traffic soon and about five percent of the remaining work is being expedited.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on completion of CPEC Mansehra to Tha Kot section here at Commissioner House. The meeting was attended by CPEC Project, National Highway Authority and other concerned quarters.

Expressing his views in the meeting, Commissioner Hazara said that some circles were spreading negative propaganda regarding the delay in completion of Mansehra-Tha Kot CPEC route due to ignorance of the actual situation. However, due to the spread of Coronavirus in both Pakistan and China, the project also suffered a slowdown.

However, he said that the cooperation of the local population would be sought to curb the illegal entry of traffic on the road under construction from various places so that Pakistani and Chinese companies and institutions could carry out security and other necessary works on CPEC.

He said that the Mansehra-Tha Kot CPEC route would be opened to normal traffic very soon and also ensured all security arrangements in this connection. He said only 5 percent work is remaining while the 95 percent work have already been completed.

He informed that all out security measures have been taken in this regard. The meeting was informed that the 118 km section of Havelian to Tha Kot CPEC includes 39 km expressway and 79 km class two highway road beyond Mansehra, but due to traffic accidents on this road, the highway also has an expressway.

The meeting was informed that the CEPEC route to Tha Kot was to be completed in February 2020, but due to additional measures to make the road safer, the project was delayed. The crew who went to China, was also unable to return on time due to the Coronavirus. The meeting was informed that entry has been made possible from 18 places on CPEC Road from Mansehra to Tha Kot while at present 54 illegal places are being entered which have to be closed before inauguration so that the security walls and installation of forests etc. can be completed.