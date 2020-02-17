UrduPoint.com
Mansehra Traffic Police Kicks Off Drive Against Underage, Without Helmet Motorists

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:07 PM

Mansehra traffic police kicks off drive against underage, without helmet motorists

Mansehra police on Monday started a campaign against underage drivers, one wheeling and motorcyclists without wearing helmet all over the district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Mansehra police on Monday started a campaign against underage drivers, one wheeling and motorcyclists without wearing helmet all over the district.

According to the police, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region, traffic police Abbottabad has started a massive crackdown against underage motorists, wrong driving, motorcyclists without a helmet and one wheeling.

Traffic police issued challans to violators and booked many under 279 PPC.

While talking to media, Traffic Warden Inspector Jamal Zeb Khan said this is the responsibility of traffic police officers to stop the craze of one wheeling and save precious lives.

Jamal Zeb Khan further said to control traffic violations, police imposed a ban on the provision of petrol to the without helmet motorcyclists which have a positive impact on the ratio of daily road accidents in the district.

Following the orders of DIG Hazara, they have started a comprehensive campaign against traffic violators particularly underage motorcyclists to save human lives, he said.

