Mansehra, Upper Kohistan launch three-week cleanliness campaigns

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mansehra Wednesday has launched a three-week cleanliness campaign under provincial government directives.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal and TMO Mazhar Muzaffar inaugurated the drive, the campaign began with an awareness walk from the TMA office to the Deputy Commissioner's office, involving officials, sanitation workers, and citizens. The initiative aims to ensure citywide cleanliness, timely waste disposal, and public awareness on hygiene.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra reiterated that cleanliness is a shared responsibility, urging residents to make it a daily habit. TMO Mansehra called for public cooperation in waste disposal at designated sites. The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s directives to improve municipal services and maintain a cleaner atmosphere.

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), under Director General Shabbir Khan, has also joined the campaign, focusing on roadside waste collection from the KDA Tourist Facilitation Center to Rajwal, Kaghan. This effort aims to maintain air quality and preserve the valley’s natural beauty.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Upper Tariq Ali Khan has also initiated a similar three-week cleanliness drive across Upper Kohistan to enhance hygiene and environmental upkeep.

Emphasizing the significance of a clean environment, he urged citizens to actively participate, dispose of waste responsibly, and support sanitation efforts. The administration seeks collective efforts to transform the district into a cleaner, healthier region.