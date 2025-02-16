Mansehra’s Huzaifa Behram Receives Pride Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Directorate of Youth Affairs have honored H uzaifa Behram, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist from Mansehra, with the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award.
The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony in Peshawar by Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons.
Huzaifa Behram, CEO of LetsGrow, a leading e-commerce brand, has played a key role in educating over 60,000 students across Pakistan about online business and digital entrepreneurship.
Alongside his entrepreneurial achievements, he is widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his work supporting orphans and underprivileged communities.
Speaking to APP, Behram expressed gratitude for the honor and reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment and social welfare.
"This award is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the potential and resilience of our youth. I believe education and entrepreneurship are the key drivers of change, and I will continue my efforts to create more opportunities for young Pakistanis," he stated.
The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award acknowledges individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their fields, serving as role models for the province’s youth. Behram’s recognition highlights his dedication to business innovation and community service.
