Open Menu

Mansehra’s Huzaifa Behram Receives Pride Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Mansehra’s Huzaifa Behram receives pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Directorate of Youth Affairs have honored H uzaifa Behram, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist from Mansehra, with the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony in Peshawar by Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons.

Huzaifa Behram, CEO of LetsGrow, a leading e-commerce brand, has played a key role in educating over 60,000 students across Pakistan about online business and digital entrepreneurship.

Alongside his entrepreneurial achievements, he is widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his work supporting orphans and underprivileged communities.

Speaking to APP, Behram expressed gratitude for the honor and reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment and social welfare.

"This award is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the potential and resilience of our youth. I believe education and entrepreneurship are the key drivers of change, and I will continue my efforts to create more opportunities for young Pakistanis," he stated.

The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award acknowledges individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their fields, serving as role models for the province’s youth. Behram’s recognition highlights his dedication to business innovation and community service.

Recent Stories

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

15 minutes ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

60 minutes ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

1 hour ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

2 hours ago
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

3 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

3 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

3 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

3 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan