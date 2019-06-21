Mansha Bomb, 2 sons granted bail in land grabbing cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) A local court of Lahore has granted bail to Mansha Bomb and his sons who were arrested in seven land grabbing cases and has ordered to release them.Additional Sessions Judge Amjid Ali Shah of Sessions Court Lahore announced decision on the bail petitions filed by Mansha Bomb and his two sons.

Mansha Bomb and his two sons identified as Asim and Amir had filed bail after arrest pleas in seven cases of land grabbingPolice had named Mansha Bomb in six cases and his two sons in one case.

These cases were registered by Jauhar Town Police and Town ship police.The accused are charged with illegally occupying the houses and plots of the citizens.