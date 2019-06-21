UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansha Bomb, 2 Sons Granted Bail In Land Grabbing Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:55 PM

Mansha Bomb, 2 sons granted bail in land grabbing cases

A local court of Lahore has granted bail to Mansha Bomb and his sons who were arrested in seven land grabbing cases and has ordered to release them

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) A local court of Lahore has granted bail to Mansha Bomb and his sons who were arrested in seven land grabbing cases and has ordered to release them.Additional Sessions Judge Amjid Ali Shah of Sessions Court Lahore announced decision on the bail petitions filed by Mansha Bomb and his two sons.

Mansha Bomb and his two sons identified as Asim and Amir had filed bail after arrest pleas in seven cases of land grabbingPolice had named Mansha Bomb in six cases and his two sons in one case.

These cases were registered by Jauhar Town Police and Town ship police.The accused are charged with illegally occupying the houses and plots of the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Court Mansha Bomb

Recent Stories

Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) c ..

15 minutes ago

Books' mailing to be completed at the earliest: A ..

21 seconds ago

Issuance of show cause notice to PM by ECP is not ..

23 seconds ago

Xi in North Korea: Kim hails 'invincible' ties wit ..

25 seconds ago

Hong Kong protests: Thousands surround police head ..

6 minutes ago

MP Mark Field accused of assaulting Greenpeace act ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.