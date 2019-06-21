UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansha Bomb, 2 Sons Granted Bail In Land-grabbing Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:59 PM

Mansha Bomb, 2 sons granted bail in land-grabbing cases

A sessions court on Friday granted bail to an alleged land-grabber Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his sons -- Asim and Amir -- in seven cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Friday granted bail to an alleged land-grabber Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his sons -- Asim and Amir -- in seven cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings on post-arrest bail applications of the accused and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the parties.

The defence counsel had submitted that the accused were innocent and all charges levelled against them were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

Johar Town police and Township police had registered four and three cases, respectively against the accused.

They were accused of occupying houses and plots of common people.

Mansha Bomb went underground after the apex court ordered his arrest while hearing a petition of an overseas Pakistani about the police `reluctance' to take action against Mansha, who had allegedly grabbed his property. The police also told the court that Mansha and his sons were involved in more than 70 land-grabbing cases.

However, on October 15, 2018, Mansha was arrested from the Supreme Court premises where he had gone to surrender himself to the police.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Police Amjad Ali October 2018 All From Court Mansha Bomb

Recent Stories

Two drug-pushers held with 11.992-kg charas in Sia ..

2 minutes ago

Water shortage perturbs residents of various areas ..

2 minutes ago

MPAs from Gujranwala division call on Punjab Chief ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Orders Federal Assistance to Mississippi Fol ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Temporarily Lifts Ban on Import of Certain ..

12 minutes ago

Over 300 People Arrested During Violent Rallies in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.