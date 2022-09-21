UrduPoint.com

Mansha Pasha Hopes For A Climate Change Betterment Plan As Angelina Jolie Pays A Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Mansha Pasha Hopes for a Climate Change Betterment Plan as Angelina Jolie Pays a Visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida famed actor Mansha Pasha on Tuesday shared a tweet in which she not just praised the visit by Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie for flood affected areas but also raised hope to discuss more about the serious threat of climate change.

Recently famous Hollywood celebrity, activist and humanitarian Angelina Jolie paid a visit to Pakistan's flood hit areas with a purpose to better comprehend the situation and decide a betterment plan to stop such suffering in the future.

Upon hearing the news, Pakistani actress & television presenter Mansha Pasha took it to her twitter account while praising the Maleficent star for her efforts.

Along with this, Aangan star also raised her concerns of how important it is to talk about Climate change situation in Pakistan as it is the major reason behind the devastated flood.

"Glad Angelina Jolie is visiting Pakistan and helping with bringing more attention to the devastating floods that have ravaged Pakistan. A stark reminder of the threat of Climate Change that more people need to talk about," stated the actor.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Flood Twitter Visit Mansha Pasha Angelina Jolie TV

Recent Stories

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

3 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

11 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.