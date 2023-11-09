Open Menu

Manshaullah Urges People To Follow Iqbal's Teachings

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab vice president and former MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that Poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamed of a separate independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent and tirelessly struggled to realize it

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made Iqbal's dream a reality and Pakistan came into existence.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of his visit to Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, along with the local officials and workers of the PML-N.

Muhammad Manshaullah Butt urged the children and teachers of the schools to understand and follow Iqbal's teachings.

Later, he also cut a cake on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

