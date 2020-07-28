Manshehra-Thakot Expressway opens for traffic: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday announced that the Manshehra-Thakot Expressway had been formally opened for traffic.

"The 80 KMs two way Mansehra-Thakot Expressway has been opened for traffic," he said in a tweet. Highway police and toll staff had also been deployed at the road, he added.

Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of the CPEC Authority, said, "It is extension of 40 KM Havelian-Mansehra four lane motorway." An amount of Rs 136 billion was spent on the project.\932