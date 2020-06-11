UrduPoint.com
Manshera Administration Takes Action Against Wheat Hoarding

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

Manshera administration takes action against wheat hoarding

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against hoarding of wheat, sealing a godown here on Thursday after recovering OFhundreds of illegally hoarded wheat bags from the facility.

Assistant Commissioner Talat Fahad and his team along with heavy contingent of police conducted a raid at place within limits of Attar Shia Saddar Police Station and recovered hundreds of wheat bags which had been illegally hoarded. The inspection team sealed the facility and arrested the owner.

The team said that food green license was necessary for storing wheat. However any person or dealer could not hoard wheat more than 25 maund.

It said that one was legally bound to sell more than 25 muand of the commodity to the government. Thus, they directed growers and dealers to take their wheat to a godown at district food controller office Mansehra and get Rs1560 per maund of wheat, immediately.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

