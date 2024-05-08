Open Menu

Manshera Police Launches Crackdown On Drug Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) In a concerted effort to curb drug trafficking, Manshera Police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiqullah Gandapur Wednesday initiated a crackdown on drug dealers.

After receiving public complaints, police conducted a raid on the residence of a known drug dealer, Azam son of Khan Muhammad in an area of Lassan Nawab Police Station. However, the suspect, accompanied by an accomplice, opened fire on the police team.

In the subsequent exchange of gunfire, Constable Musab sustained gunshot wounds.

Despite his injuries, the police managed to disarm one of the assailants and seized a pistol. However, the suspects managed to escape.

To apprehend the accused, police have launched a comprehensive search operation in the area and established checkpoints at the boundaries of all other police stations to prevent their escape.

During the ongoing operation, police have recovered weapons and ammunition, including one pistol, 30 bullets, one rifle, and two motorcycles believed to be used by the suspects.

