UrduPoint.com

Manshera Police Trace 19 Theft Cases, Recover Rs.1.9m In Feb

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Manshera police trace 19 theft cases, recover Rs.1.9m in Feb

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Tuesday said that police traced 19 theft cases and recovered Rs.1.9 million from the thieves and handed them over to the owners. He disclosed this while briefing media about the performance report of police during the month of February 2023

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Tuesday said that police traced 19 theft cases and recovered Rs.1.9 million from the thieves and handed them over to the owners. He disclosed this while briefing media about the performance report of police during the month of February 2023.

The DPO further said that during the month of February Mansehra police also recovered 11 abducted persons including males, female and children, while tracing four cases of murder police arrested 7 accused.

Giving the details of other crimes, Zahoor Babar Afridi said that Mansehra police arrested 52 fugitives involved in many crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, theft and others while 13 facilitators were also arrested.

Talking about the crackdown against illicit drugs in the district the DPO said that, during the month of February Mansehra police seized 104 KG Hashish, 3 KG Ice drug, 3 KG Heroin, and 110 bottles of liquor and arrested 72 drug paddlers.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that Mansehra police also took action against illegal arms and ammunition, seized 184 pistols, 48 shotguns, 20 rifles, 3 Kalashnikovs, and 6000 rounds of various calibers and registered cases against 150 people under the arms act.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Drugs Robbery Mansehra February Afridi Media From Million

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

27 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

24 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

39 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

24 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

52 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.