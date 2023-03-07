Manshera police trace 19 theft cases, recover Rs.1.9m in Feb

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Tuesday said that police traced 19 theft cases and recovered Rs.1.9 million from the thieves and handed them over to the owners. He disclosed this while briefing media about the performance report of police during the month of February 2023

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Tuesday said that police traced 19 theft cases and recovered Rs.1.9 million from the thieves and handed them over to the owners. He disclosed this while briefing media about the performance report of police during the month of February 2023.

The DPO further said that during the month of February Mansehra police also recovered 11 abducted persons including males, female and children, while tracing four cases of murder police arrested 7 accused.

Giving the details of other crimes, Zahoor Babar Afridi said that Mansehra police arrested 52 fugitives involved in many crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, theft and others while 13 facilitators were also arrested.

Talking about the crackdown against illicit drugs in the district the DPO said that, during the month of February Mansehra police seized 104 KG Hashish, 3 KG Ice drug, 3 KG Heroin, and 110 bottles of liquor and arrested 72 drug paddlers.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that Mansehra police also took action against illegal arms and ammunition, seized 184 pistols, 48 shotguns, 20 rifles, 3 Kalashnikovs, and 6000 rounds of various calibers and registered cases against 150 people under the arms act.