Manshera Woman becomes trailblazer by introducing snail farming in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Inspired by international practices where snail mucus is highly valued for its cosmetic benefits, Sidra Sajjad, an ambitious female entrepreneur from Mansehra district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has become a pioneer in introducing snail farming to Pakistan.

With prior experience in herbal business, Sidra was intrigued by the economic potential of snail farming after reading an article highlighting its benefits.

This spurred her to conduct extensive research online and convinced her father, Sajjad Akhtar Swati, a retired Primary school teacher, to support her vision.

In 2021, she established a snail farming operation on a three-kanal (approximately 16,335 square feet) plot in her hometown.

“Snail farming is a burgeoning industry centered around the extraction of snail slime, which is a sought-after ingredient in cosmetics and skincare products,” Sidra explained while speaking with APP.

She noted that snail mucus contains antioxidants known to combat signs of aging, such as wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and sagging.

“I faced a lot of problems and became extremely worried at several stages after facing hardships and even failures, but remain committed as a result of which my experience proved successful,” she shared.

Her enterprise, branded as Prime Snail Mucus, has become a success story, thanks largely to the unwavering support of her family.

“Our farm houses over 500 kilograms of wild snails in a natural environment maintained by a team of 32 workers,” Sidra shared.

Initially, the extraction process caused stress to the snails, but persistent research enabled her to adopt a cruelty-free approach.

After doing continuous research and hard work we succeeded in carrying out the process of secretion in the `cruelty free’ mode and our snails are treated with care throughout the extraction process, she reiterated.

“For over three years, we have implemented a lyophilization process and developed a proprietary, chemical-free extraction method,” she revealed. “This innovative technique ensures superior quality and sets a new standard in the industry.”

On average, one kilogram of snail slime is extracted from 12 to 15 kilograms of snails. After resting for one to two months, the snails regenerate and produce new mucus.

The farm also features a dedicated laboratory where extracted slime undergoes filtration using ultraviolet (UV) light to eliminate bacteria. The purified slime is then supplied in both raw and serum forms based on demand.

The laboratory is equipped to manufacture creams and serums containing up to 90% pure snail slime.

Additional organic ingredients like aloe vera, glycol, and vitamin A are added to enhance the formulation.

The resulting products, rich in vital minerals, are used in a range of cosmetics, including serums, facial masks, moisturizers, and fading creams.

“The global market for snail-based beauty products is growing rapidly due to their multifunctional benefits,” Sidra observed.

“Snail cream is popular for its ability to absorb quickly, spread easily, and leave skin feeling non-sticky.”

Sidra emphasized the vast growth potential of snail farming in Pakistan, calling for official support to raise awareness and encourage investment in this innovative industry.

Sidra informed that snails in her farm are now a days in hibernation till March month and she is in Lahore for marketing of her product with different companies.

“I am now seeking strategic partnerships with forward-thinking companies. Together, we can harness the full potential of this innovative ingredient, elevating cosmetic formulations and setting new standards for skin care excellence,” she concluded.