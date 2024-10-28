Man shot Dead In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 10:26 PM
A man was shot dead in Anjumabad area on Monday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A man was shot dead in Anjumabad area on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, unknown assailants shot and killed a man near Faiz-e-Madina Madrassah in Anjumabad area.
After receiving information, the rescue team reached the site and shifted the body to hospital. The deceased was identified as Aziz Ullah, a resident of Warsak, Wana.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of pol ..
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel3 minutes ago
-
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs3 minutes ago
-
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..7 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC7 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind25 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq25 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan25 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker30 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand30 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno30 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor30 minutes ago