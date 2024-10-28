Open Menu

Man shot Dead In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Man shot dead in DI Khan

A man was shot dead in Anjumabad area on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A man was shot dead in Anjumabad area on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, unknown assailants shot and killed a man near Faiz-e-Madina Madrassah in Anjumabad area.

After receiving information, the rescue team reached the site and shifted the body to hospital. The deceased was identified as Aziz Ullah, a resident of Warsak, Wana.

