Man shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A man was shot dead in Anjumabad area on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, unknown assailants shot and killed a man near Faiz-e-Madina Madrassah in Anjumabad area.

After receiving information, the rescue team reached the site and shifted the body to hospital. The deceased was identified as Aziz Ullah, a resident of Warsak, Wana.

