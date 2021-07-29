Man,son killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A man and his son were hit to death in Bhagtanwala police limits on Thursday.

The police said that Basharat Ahmed of Chak No 88 SB with his son Mubhashar was crossing Sargodha-Lahore Road when a speeding oil tanker hit them.

As a result, the both died on the spot while the driver fled.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.