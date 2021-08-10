Man,son killed on road in sargodha

A man and his son were killed in an accident here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A man and his son were killed in an accident here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 38-year-old Aftab Maseeh with his four-year-old son Shan was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab road when a rashly driven dumper hit itnear Aziz Bhatti Town.

As a result, the both died on the spot. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a local hospital.