Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi Discuss Bilateral Ties In Diverse Fields

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:22 PM

Both sides have discussed bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchanges between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2021) Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan called on Afghanistan Foreign Minister designate Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchanges between the two countries.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan has also said his country wanted that the Afghan territory is not used against any country including Pakistan.

In an interview with the Washington Diplomat, he said they wanted human and women's rights to be preserved in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador said both Pakistan and the US want to see the end of conflict in Afghanistan. He said we would like to see that the gains Afghanistan made over the last few decades are preserved.

As regards bilateral relations with the US, Asad Majeed Khan said Pakistan does not want its relationship to be seen through any prism, be it Afghanistan, India or China.

He said Pakistan has suffered tremendously in the war on terror.

