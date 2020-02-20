Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from his office: Govt

Special Assistant to PM Shehzad Akbar and Law Minister Farogh Nasim say that Anwar Mansoor Khan was demanded his resignation after his statement before the Supreme Court in reference case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2020) Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has said that Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan did resign by his own rather he was demanded the resignation.

“We have huge respect in our hearts for the judiciary,” said the law minister as a reaction to resignation of AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar also confirmed that Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his office on demand of the government.

On Wednesday, Anwar Mansoor Khan alleged that some judges of the court sought for help in writing rejoinder in the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. At this, the judge surprised and asked him to furnish the evidence.

“Tender the resignation or you may go home,” the judges remarked.

The government rejected his statement saying that it was his personal view as the government did want such reply or statement before the court. He was demanded resignation and then he resigned, said law minister Farogh Nasim.

He stated that the government point of view was not submitted before the court. However, the sources say that the government is now deliberating on new Names for their appointment as new Attorney General for Pakistan—the constitutional post. Ali Zafar—the son of renowned lawyer S. M. Zafar is also among the new names which are under deliberation of the government.