Mansoor Arshad Takes Charge As DC Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Mansoor Arshad takes charge as DC Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad assumed the charge of his office on Tuesday.

Mansoor Arshad has replaced Muhammad Qaiser Khan. After assuming charge, he expressed determination that all-out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He also directed the officials concerned to expedite work on development projects so that the people could be provided with the best facilities at the earliest.

