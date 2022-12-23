Mansoor Awan appointed AGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) while accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali from the office.

The appointment was approved under Article 100 of the Constitution.

The former AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali had resigned from his post back in September. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, he was asked to continue working till a replacement is appointed.