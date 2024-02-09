Mansoor Azam Wins PP-72 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Mansoor Azam has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-72, Sargodha-II by securing 50,408 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Chaudhary Sohail Akhtar who bagged 41,363 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 50.65%.
