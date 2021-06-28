UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansoor Congratulates Wah Cantonment Residents On Completion Of Rs35m Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Mansoor congratulates Wah Cantonment residents on completion of Rs35m projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mansoor Hayat Monday congratulated the Wah Cantonment Ward-10 residents on completion of gas, electricity, sewerage and street cementing projects executed at a cost of Rs 35 million.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting organized by the locals in Budhu locality of Wah Cantonment on successful completion of the projects that would facilitate the residents of Budhu, Muslimabad, Shadman Town and Pind Gudwal, a news release said.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Ammar Siddique Khan, former Member Ward 10 Chaudhry Mazha, Malik Azmat Mahmood, Master Nisar Khan, Engineer Waqar Khan, Shujaat Asif, Meezban Malik, Zamrud Khan, Malik Faisal Shehzad, Javed Khan and other notables of the area also attend the meeting.

Addressing the public gathering, Member National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat said that provision of electricity, gas, water and better infrastructure to the masses was among top priorities of the government.

He vowed that the journey to development would continue as the government was committed to provide all basic facilities to public.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Water Provincial Assembly Wah Cantonment Gas All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

31 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.