Mansoor congratulates Wah Cantonment residents on completion of Rs35m projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mansoor Hayat Monday congratulated the Wah Cantonment Ward-10 residents on completion of gas, electricity, sewerage and street cementing projects executed at a cost of Rs 35 million.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting organized by the locals in Budhu locality of Wah Cantonment on successful completion of the projects that would facilitate the residents of Budhu, Muslimabad, Shadman Town and Pind Gudwal, a news release said.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Ammar Siddique Khan, former Member Ward 10 Chaudhry Mazha, Malik Azmat Mahmood, Master Nisar Khan, Engineer Waqar Khan, Shujaat Asif, Meezban Malik, Zamrud Khan, Malik Faisal Shehzad, Javed Khan and other notables of the area also attend the meeting.

Addressing the public gathering, Member National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat said that provision of electricity, gas, water and better infrastructure to the masses was among top priorities of the government.

He vowed that the journey to development would continue as the government was committed to provide all basic facilities to public.