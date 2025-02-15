- Home
Mansoor Khan For Sustainable Afforestation And Biodiversity Conservation To Combat Climate Change
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Climate Change, Forestry, Environment, and Wildlife, Masoor Khan Saturday, while commending the efforts of the Forest Department, emphasized the need for sustainable afforestation and biodiversity conservation to combat climate change.
He expressed these views during his visit to the Hazara Division to assess various forestry and environmental projects.
Masoor Khan inaugurated the Spring 2025 tree plantation campaign at the Forest school Thandiani, Abbottabad.
He emphasized the significance of the Forest School Thandiani, stating that the institute, established in 1974, has gained national recognition. Currently, 350 personnel are undergoing training, including the 88th one-year Forest Guard Course and the third one-year Wildlife Course.
He also announced the introduction of a comprehensive training program aimed at enhancing wildlife conservation skills.
During the visit, the Special Assistant inspected training exercises at the Forest Firing Range and reviewed various environmental initiatives along the Hazara Motorway. These included seed broadcasting projects, Miyawaki plantation drives, and barren land stabilization efforts.
He also examined the operations at the Timber Depot in Goharabad and received a detailed briefing on its functions.
Mansoor Khan met with owners of Guzara forests, who raised concerns regarding balance timber permits, GIS mapping, national parks, and deforestation challenges. Assuring them that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis in accordance with legal requirements, he reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy on illegal deforestation.
He further announced that trained personnel from Peshawar would be deployed to the Hazara and Malakand divisions to facilitate forest owners at the local level.
He directed all relevant departments to expedite plantation projects and actively involved the local community to ensure the success of these initiatives. To enhance public engagement, he also announced the establishment of a complaint cell within the Forest and Wildlife Department to ensure timely resolution of grievances.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to forest conservation and environmental protection, he stated that all necessary efforts would be made to ensure Pakistan's transition towards environmental sustainability.
