Mansoor Malangi’s Dohray, Mahiay & Tappay Beautifully Depict People' Emotions In South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) In the culturally rich South Punjab, the traditional forms of “Dohary, Tappay and Mahiay”
have long played a vital role in expressing the emotions, stories, and struggles of the
region’s people.
These short, lyrical expressions are more than just music but these are the heartbeat
of the Seraiki-speaking population in south Punjab. Deeply embedded in the fabric of
rural life, these have been passed down through generations and thus captured the
essence of love, sorrow, and longing, said Ghulam Abbas, a lover of Seraiki lyrical expressions.
He stated, at the forefront of preserving and popularizing these art forms is the legendary
Mansoor Malangi, whose unique voice and storytelling ability have made him a household name.
Despite the rise of digital media and evolving tastes in music, Mansoor Malangi remains
an iconic figure in Seraiki folk culture. Born on January 1, 1947, in Jhang, Malangi grew up
surrounded by the lyrical richness of rural Punjab, absorbing the stories and traditions
that would later define his career, said Muhammad Arif Saeed. His entry into the music
world came through Radio Pakistan in 1965, when his debut performance aired to much
acclaim.
Malangi’s music wasn’t just entertainment; it was a mirror reflecting the lives of his audience.
His “Dohray, Tappay, and Mahiay” spoke directly to the rural folk, addressing themes of love,
betrayal, hardship, and social injustice. His song Aik Phul Motiay Da Mar Kay Jaga Sohniay
became a cultural anthem, resonating with people from all walks of life. Likewise, his mournful
“Mera Dub Gia Safeena” captured the depths of human despair, while Balocha Zalima
highlighted the timeless struggle of unrequited love, said Arif.
“You could hear his songs playing in every corner of South Punjab,” observed Arif Saeed.
“From tea stalls to the bustling bazaars, and especially in the transport vehicles, his voice
was everywhere. Drivers would play his music during long journeys, connecting with his
words and melodies. Even now, it’s rare to take a trip on a rural road without hearing
Mansoor Malangi’s songs keeping the travelers company.
”
Ghulam Abbas, pointed out how Malangi’s contributions extended beyond just his voice.
“He brought a new emotional depth to Seraiki music,” Abbas remarked. “He understood
the soul of the people and communicated their feelings in a way that no one else could.”
About different lyrical forms, he hinted, “What made Mansoor Malangi’s music particularly
powerful was his ability to adapt traditional forms like Dohray, Tappay, and Mahiay to
contemporary themes. While these art forms had existed for centuries, Malangi’s approach
brought them into the modern world without losing their traditional flavor. His Seraiki Kafian
(a form of spiritual poetry) echoed with the timeless wisdom of folk tales while addressing
modern issues like the alienation of rural life”.
His songs were not confined to the radios and cassettes of the past. Even in today’s digital era,
where streaming platforms dominate, Mansoor Malangi’s music enjoys immense popularity.
“He is a rare artist who has transcended generations,” Abbas added. “Young people today,
even in an age of rapid globalization, still find something genuine and timeless in his music.”
Malangi was not just a singer; he was a storyteller and a keeper of the region’s cultural heritage.
His ability to transform traditional poetry into melodic masterpieces earned him a special place
in the hearts of his listeners. His work also paved the way for other Seraiki artists like Ataullah
Esa Khailvi, Saeen Zahoor, and Allah Dittah Loonaywala, who further developed the regional
folk genre, taking it to both national and international platforms.
Although Mansoor Malangi passed away on December 11, 2014, his music continues to live on.
“It feels like he never left,” Ghulam Abbas said. “His songs still dominate our gatherings, our festivals,
and our fairs. He is always present through his music.” In rural fairs (melas), his performances
are remembered with a sense of nostalgia, reminding listeners of a simpler time when the songs
of Malangi were the soundtrack to their lives.
