Open Menu

Manto's Original Plays To Be Staged At NAPA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Two original stage plays by Saadat Hasan Manto are to be staged at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA’s Zia Mohyeddin Theater from June 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Two original stage plays by Saadat Hasan Manto are to be staged at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA’s Zia Mohyeddin Theater from June 1.

The show is collectively called Manto.

This was announced by the plays’ director Rao Jamal Singh Rajput in a press conference on Wednesday.

Rajput said these theater plays had never been staged in Pakistan before and unlike adaptations from Manto’s short stories, these were the writer’s works written especially for stage.

The cast of the two plays—Akeli and Saari—were also present on the occasion.

These included Usman Javaid, Hiba Ali Khan, Reham Rafiq, Wahab Shah, and Zulfiqar Ghouri, while Wahab Shah of Wahab Shah Dance Company has also collaborated with the production.

The cast members later explained their personal journeys in doing this project and detailed their characters as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Zia Mohyeddin June From

Recent Stories

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

5 seconds ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

8 seconds ago
 Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

10 seconds ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

6 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

7 minutes ago
ADC Sheikhupura chairs meeting of District Vigilan ..

ADC Sheikhupura chairs meeting of District Vigilance Committee

17 minutes ago
 Pro-Rata software redresses overbilling complaints ..

Pro-Rata software redresses overbilling complaints: FESCO Chief

17 minutes ago
 Livestock, Health Department Abbottabad establishe ..

Livestock, Health Department Abbottabad establishes Tick dusting veterinary pick ..

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes notice of increasing encroachme ..

Commissioner takes notice of increasing encroachment in city

17 minutes ago
 367 SMIU graduates receive degrees, 18 get medals ..

367 SMIU graduates receive degrees, 18 get medals at 5th convocation

17 minutes ago
 Railways to install escalators for specially-abled ..

Railways to install escalators for specially-abled persons at major stations

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan