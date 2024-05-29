Two original stage plays by Saadat Hasan Manto are to be staged at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA’s Zia Mohyeddin Theater from June 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Two original stage plays by Saadat Hasan Manto are to be staged at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA’s Zia Mohyeddin Theater from June 1.

The show is collectively called Manto.

This was announced by the plays’ director Rao Jamal Singh Rajput in a press conference on Wednesday.

Rajput said these theater plays had never been staged in Pakistan before and unlike adaptations from Manto’s short stories, these were the writer’s works written especially for stage.

The cast of the two plays—Akeli and Saari—were also present on the occasion.

These included Usman Javaid, Hiba Ali Khan, Reham Rafiq, Wahab Shah, and Zulfiqar Ghouri, while Wahab Shah of Wahab Shah Dance Company has also collaborated with the production.

The cast members later explained their personal journeys in doing this project and detailed their characters as well.