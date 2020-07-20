Man,two sons killed over old enmity in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A man and his two sons were killed over an old enmity in the precincts of Phularwan police station.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Bashir Awan (55), resident of RatuKala village,had an old enmity with Tahir Ali Awan over a murder case.

On the day of incident, accused Tahir Ali along with his two accomplices- Afzal Ali and Saqib Awan barged into Bashir house and allegedly opened fire,killing Bashir and his two sons-- Arif Ali (25) and Mazhar Iqbal (18) on the spot and managed to escape from the scene.

Police said the victim Bashir had killed Tahir's brother in 2010.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police registered a case and started investigation.