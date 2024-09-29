Manual Bells Ringing In Public Sector Schools Still Alive
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In the age of digital technology, public sector schools across South Punjab are yet to uphold
the tradition of manual school bells, a practice that holds deep cultural significance and evokes
memories of a simpler time.
While private schools have largely switched to electric bells, the rhythmic sound of a hammer
striking a metal girder still marks the passing of time in many public schools.
Each government school follows a schedule of nine lectures per day, with the bell ringing to
signify the start of the day, followed by intervals after every 30 minutes. The first bell calls
students to the morning assembly which is a daily ritual wherein students gather to recite
prayers and sing the national anthem, which reinforce a sense of unity and discipline among
youth.
After this, the bell rings regularly between classes, a reliable timekeeper that has become
an intrinsic part of the school day.
Though the exact timing of breaks varies by school as some offering a recess after six lectures,
others after seven. It is purely local administrative matter decided by the heads of the government
schools.
“Whenever I hear the school bell ring nearby, it reminds me of my own school days,” says
Muhammad Ramzan, a shopkeeper who operates a general store close to one such school.
His sentiment is shared by many in the community, including Kashif Khan, Rao Aleem, Abbas
Khan and some others. They stated the sound of bell brings back memories of childhood
and the joy of school life.
Shoukat Khan, a teacher at a government school, praises the tradition, stating, “The beauty
of the manual bell is still maintained in our schools. It brings a sense of rhythm and anticipation
to the students' day.” He notes that the final bell, marking the end of the school day is perhaps
the most cherished. "The last bell brings immense joy to the faces of students. It’s not just a
signal that classes have ended, it’s time for beginning of their much awaited playtime or return home.
In a region where traditional values hold great importance, the manual bell serves as a reminder
of the enduring beauty of simplicity. Its sound resonates not only within school walls but also
in the hearts of those who grew up hearing it, carrying with it memories of their formative years,
said Ghulam Muhammad Kashif, another citizen.
