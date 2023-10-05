Open Menu

Manual Challan Method To Be Converted To E-challan System By Oct 1

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Manual challan method to be converted to e-challan system by Oct 1

The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has started preparations to digitize the challan system by initially deciding to convert the manual challan method to e-challan system by October 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has started preparations to digitize the challan system by initially deciding to convert the manual challan method to e-challan system by October 31.

PTD sources told APP that the vehicle checking system has been accelerated, and a record 11,500 vehicles have been checked during the last four days, the evidence and complete data of vehicle checking is available.

The sources said that on the directions of the provincial transport minister, an immediate crackdown on private bus stands would be launched and a solution should be found on a permanent basis, adding 26 vehicle inspection and certification centers have been established in various districts of Punjab and further would be established wherever it will be necessary.

There is a need to restructure the bus stands and by removing corruption and irregularities at the stands, they said.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Vehicles Vehicle October

Recent Stories

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative ..

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilater ..

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

8 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties betwe ..

High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

8 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 1 ..

Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

8 minutes ago
 Quetta reports another Congo virus case

Quetta reports another Congo virus case

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing ..

18 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4t ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4th Mohamed bin Zayed Award for ..

18 minutes ago
 More scholarships for UAF students

More scholarships for UAF students

16 minutes ago
 PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about par ..

PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about paramount, importance

11 minutes ago
 Mercy Corps all out for preventing Tuberculosis in ..

Mercy Corps all out for preventing Tuberculosis in country

11 minutes ago
 Police ordered to intensify crackdown against ille ..

Police ordered to intensify crackdown against illegal immigrants, street crimes

11 minutes ago
 Immigrants expulsion state’s decision to maintai ..

Immigrants expulsion state’s decision to maintain security; says Achakzai

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan