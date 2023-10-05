Manual challan method to be converted to e-challan system by Oct 1

The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has started preparations to digitize the challan system by initially deciding to convert the manual challan method to e-challan system by October 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has started preparations to digitize the challan system by initially deciding to convert the manual challan method to e-challan system by October 31.

PTD sources told APP that the vehicle checking system has been accelerated, and a record 11,500 vehicles have been checked during the last four days, the evidence and complete data of vehicle checking is available.

The sources said that on the directions of the provincial transport minister, an immediate crackdown on private bus stands would be launched and a solution should be found on a permanent basis, adding 26 vehicle inspection and certification centers have been established in various districts of Punjab and further would be established wherever it will be necessary.

There is a need to restructure the bus stands and by removing corruption and irregularities at the stands, they said.