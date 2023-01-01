UrduPoint.com

Manual Handling Not Good For Vegetables

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Manual handling not good for vegetables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the growers not to carry out manual handling of vegetables as it is an inappropriate method which ultimately harms the vegetables.

A spokesman of the department said on Sunday that vegetable growers should use different tools like gloves, baskets and other modern equipment for proper management of vegetables.

He said, "Morning is suitable time for handling of vegetables." Spokesman said that vegetables should be kept in picking bag as it is a proper way for handling of vegetables and any other method could put negative impact on the weight of vegetables.

He further said that vegetables should not be plucked from plant forcefully as it was not good for the plant and pulp of vegetables.

