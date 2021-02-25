Manual mutation of property to be stopped in KP from March 1: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday said that the digitalization of 242 villages of Tehsil Abbottabad and Lower Tanawal of the district was in progress at Service Delivery Center Abbottabad.

Talking to media during his visit to the Computerization of Land Record Abbottabad Database Delivery Center, he said that the department started digitalization of 35 villages and also completed 51 more villages which had been added in this list where total number of villages with computerized record had reached 86.

Data entry process of remaining 151 villages had also been completed, now correction of record was in progress while by the end of June 2021 all record would be digitalized and we would start computerized land record service, the DC said.

Mughees Sanaullah stated that following the directives of the provincial government from March1 all manual mutation of property would be stopped, he disclosed that 45 out of 178 villages of Abbottabad's land record was online while the record of 41 villages out of 64 were also available online.

Deputy Director Database computerization of land record, Farrukh Mahsood briefing the DC said that after completing record of 109 villages in Tehsil Havelian and Lora, 60 percent work on Service Delivery Center (SDC) Havelian had been completed while a PC-I was under process for Tehsil Lora.

At the occasion Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Marwi Malik, Ameen ul Hassan, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanawal were present.