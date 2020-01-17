Manufacturers/association to seek their inputs on import of used/second hand boilers: Manzar shamim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) A delegation comprising major stakeholders of domestic boilers manufacturers/Association held a meeting with senior officials of Engineering Development board (EDB) to apprise them about the issues faced by the industry in particular the imports of second hand and non standard boilers.The Chairman, Boilers Manufacturers Association, Mr.

Manzar Shamim, informed that inefficient and second hand boilers are being imported which are not only hurting local manufacturers but also adversely affecting the environment as well as causing operational losses to consumers due to inefficient fuel consumption.

He underscored the fact that second hand boilers can be very hazardous and a source of life threatening accidents due to the fact that they mostly do not conform to the strict industrial standards that locally manufactured boilers adhere to.

The Chairman stressed on the need of reliable companies for both pre and post inspection of standards/certifications and strict enforcement of standards for safety and security to control import of boilers in Pakistan.

He further added that there should be some restrictions for import of old boilers to ensure quality, safety and security for end users.

Pre-shipment inspection certificate should also be examined by some local testing and standards enforcement organization since at time of imports the certificate in the exporting country usually recommends certain refurbishments which are not carried out by the importers prior to brining in the product to Pakistan.

Certificate from original manufacturer may also be made a pre-condition. Furthermore all used boilers must come with economizer and all instrumentation and control.CEO EDB suggested that quality organizations in the public sector such as Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) can be involved in this process of testing and inspections so as to ensure that non standardized and potentially hazardous products do not enter into operations in our domestic market.