Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

A trader says that the monthly cost of e-bike will be just Rs 500 instead of Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 of petrol-bike.

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) Following the modern trend, manufacturing of electronic bikes is also getting momentum in Pakistan after a Sahiwal based company claimed that it would be the first company to produce e-bikes in the country.

According to details, Sahiwal based Aug company said that it would produce e-bikes first time in the country’s history and it will change whole scenario in Pakistan. It stated that e-bikes will not have any chain or reel system.

“an e-bike will not have any kick, mobile oil, reel or any chain,” said Sheikh Usman, the senior official of Auj company.

It may be mentioned here that traditional motorcycle which is run on petrol is being transformed into modern e-bikes because it is the bike which have its spare parts available in the local markets.

“We have made our own design of these e-bikes,” said Sheikh Usman, adding that “Because spare parts and set up of these e-bikes will be available in our local markets,”. He suggested that if anyone wants to install electric kit in his bike he may get it and predicted that the future will completely be dependent upon electricity,”.

On other hand, car manufacturing industry is also going to introduce electric cars and motorcycles which will also be environmental friendly. The vehicles normally are run on the diesel which is causing serious environmental problem and so the motorcycles which consume petrol. But the e-bikes and similarly the e-cars and vehicles will be environmental friendly and will not create any hazard for the public at large.

“The monthly cost of e-bike will be just Rs 500 instead of Rs 4000 of petrol-bike,” said Chaudhary Zahid, Chairman of MS group in Sahiwal. He said these e-bikes will also not create noise and will be very helpful in boosting our economy.

It may be mentioned here that the government authorities are also planning to introduce “Electric Vehicle Policy” in the country while Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch had already announced that they would introduce e-Rikshaw and e-bikes in the country.

