Manufacturing process of EVM in full swing: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the process of manufacturing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to make the elections transparent was in full swing, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

COMSATS, National Institute of Electronics and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation are jointly working on developing a prototype of the EVM which will be completed soon.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting held at the Ministry of Science and Technology to review the progress on the manufacturing of electronic voting machines.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology and representatives of other institutions.

During the meeting, various private companies gave detailed briefings about their machines and also gave a practical demonstration of electronic voting.