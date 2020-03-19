Manufacturing sector ensure best health practices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik called upon all the Manufacturing Facilities in Sialkot to ensure best health practices including the use of sanitizers, frequent washing of hands, wearing of surgical masks, practicing social distancing, among the laborers and management of the Factories to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Malik stressed that all factories should initiate an awareness campaign about the advisories and guidelines issued by the Government of Pakistan and the World Health Organization among their employees so that further spread of the pandemic could be avoided.

To ensure the sustainability of the national economy, the manufacturing sector needed to realize its social responsibility and play a role in mitigating the risks of infection he said.

The SCCI President further stated that the Corona Virus was a collective challenge for all of humanity and that all walks of society needed to play a role to overcome it. He prayed for the speedy recovery of all the infected people around the globe and the safety of those who were at risk.